By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS-FORT WORTH AREA (CBSDFW.COM) – Things got noisy in parts of North Texas Wednesday night, March 24.

Hail fell in multiple areas and in multiple sizes, during severe thunderstorm warnings in several North Texas counties.

Casey Herring shared images of egg-sized hail she picked up in North Fort Worth in the I-35 and Heritage Trace area.

Hail next to an egg in North Fort Worth (credit: Casey Herring)

And check out the video Michael Crews tweeted from near Haslet.  Turn the sound up!

CBS 11 reporter Jason Allen, picked up a piece of what he calls “avocado pit-sized” hail.

There have been no reports of serious damage from the hail in the DFW area.

