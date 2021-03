DALLAS-FORT WORTH AREA (CBSDFW.COM) – Things got noisy in parts of North Texas Wednesday night, March 24.

Hail fell in multiple areas and in multiple sizes, during severe thunderstorm warnings in several North Texas counties.

Casey Herring shared images of egg-sized hail she picked up in North Fort Worth in the I-35 and Heritage Trace area.

And check out the video Michael Crews tweeted from near Haslet. Turn the sound up!

CBS 11 reporter Jason Allen, picked up a piece of what he calls “avocado pit-sized” hail.

I’m northeast of that. What do you think? Call it avocado pit size? https://t.co/QWCcfJaS1R pic.twitter.com/osCShvOGxI — Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) March 25, 2021

There have been no reports of serious damage from the hail in the DFW area.