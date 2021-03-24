FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police asked for help identifying two cars that were driving recklessly at an intersection, leaving one pedestrian injured.
The incident happened at the intersection of White Settlement Road and University Drive on March 21, 2021.
Surveillance video shows a white four-door sedan with a black front hood, and a dark-colored four-door sedan (both possibly Dodge Chargers) driving fast, doing donuts around a group of people just before 1 a.m.
The dark-colored sedan struck the ankle of a pedestrian inside the intersection.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 817.392. 886 (Report #: 210020629).
Please help us locate & identify these #RecklessDrivers. On March 21 they were recorded driving recklessly at the intersection of White Settlement Road and University Drive. One of the vehicles struck the ankle of a pedestrian.
Please call 817-392-4886 with any information.
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) March 24, 2021MORE NEWS: North Texas Again Bracing For Severe Weather As Strong Storms Expected During Evening & Overnight