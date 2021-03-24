NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Fort Worth, Reckless Drivers

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police asked for help identifying two cars that were driving recklessly at an intersection, leaving one pedestrian injured.

The incident happened at the intersection of White Settlement Road and University Drive on March 21, 2021.

Surveillance video shows a white four-door sedan with a black front hood, and a dark-colored four-door sedan (both possibly Dodge Chargers) driving fast, doing donuts around a group of people just before 1 a.m.

The dark-colored sedan struck the ankle of a pedestrian inside the intersection.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 817.392. 886 (Report #: 210020629).

