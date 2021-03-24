North Texas Again Bracing For Severe Weather As Strong Storms Expected During Evening & OvernightIf it feels like we just had a storm threat in North Texas, it's because we did. Here we are, two days after the event, discussing another round of strong to severe storms on the horizon.

Spring Storms Rattle Metroplex, Possible Tornado Touches Down In Central Texas CitySpring is roaring in like a lion across parts of the Lone Star State. Storms caused significant damage to buildings in one central Texas city, and two tornadoes may have touched down.

Spring Storms Make A Quick Return To North Texas, Chance For Severe Weather TonightScattered, lighter showers are around morning-early afternoon. The later half of the day takes our focus as a dry line across West Texas works this way, followed closely by a cold front.