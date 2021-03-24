NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
LORDSBURG, N.M. (AP) – Three people aboard a single-engine plane suffered minor injuries when it crashed Wednesday south of Lordsburg in southwestern New Mexico, authorities said.

Cause of the 1:30 a.m. crash was under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, which said the plane was on a flight from Fort Stockton, Texas, to Tucson, Arizona.

No identities were released and no additional information was immediately available.

