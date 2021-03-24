LORDSBURG, N.M. (AP) – Three people aboard a single-engine plane suffered minor injuries when it crashed Wednesday south of Lordsburg in southwestern New Mexico, authorities said.
Cause of the 1:30 a.m. crash was under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, which said the plane was on a flight from Fort Stockton, Texas, to Tucson, Arizona.READ MORE: Man Arrested In Mesquite For Leaving Wrecked Vehicle With 2 Nephews Inside And Allegedly Firing Shotgun
No identities were released and no additional information was immediately available.READ MORE: Mavs' Luka Doncic Donates 100 Pairs Of Air Jordan Shoes To North Texas Healthcare Staff
MORE NEWS: 'Sad Milestone', Report Says COVID-19 Fatalities Now Leading Cause Of Death In Dallas County