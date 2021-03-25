ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A discount and membership-based shopping experience known as Crazy Cazboy’s is opening in Arlington and needs workers.
The store is filled with liquidation items including electronics, food, health and beauty products that are stacked in big blue bins.
The kicker? Everything is the same price.
"No matter what you buy, it's $7 on Friday, Saturday it goes to $5, Sunday $3, Monday $2, Tuesday $2 and on Wednesday, if anything's left in here, it's a quarter. And we'll go through about 75,000 items this week," founder and CEO John Cassimus said.
According to the company’s website, a membership will be required to buy things in the store. These can be bought at $15 for a year.
The company says there are different items each week.
The store in Arlington opens on Friday on South Cooper near Green Oaks. They are hiring multiple positions and those interested can email the store at arlington@crazycazboys.com