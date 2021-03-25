FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco firefighters contained a house fire sparked by lightning on Vera Cruz Drive within an hour on Wednesday night.
When they arrived at the two story home just after 11 p.m., firefighters saw found heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof.READ MORE: Now Hiring: Worldwide Flight Services Has 50 Jobs To Fill At DFW Airport
Firefighters began with an aggressive offensive operation and then transitioned to defensive, according to a press release. They knocked the fire down from the outside and then cleared up small fires left inside.READ MORE: Texas Energy Officials Under Microscope As Congress Questions Leaders About Power Grid Failure
No one was hurt during the incident.MORE NEWS: 50 Years For Child Predator Milvio Salguero-Gonzalez Who Threatened 4-Year-Old Victim He Raped