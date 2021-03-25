NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — For the first time in months gas prices are lower in Texas.

According to the AAA, the statewide gas price average in the state is $2.63 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That price is one cent less than on this day last week and is 81 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.96 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $2.48 per gallon.

Those pulling up to the pump in Dallas are paying an average $2.58 for a gallon of gas, while drivers in Fort Worth and Arlington are saving just a hair – shelling out $2.57 for a gallon of unleaded.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.87, which is one cent less when compared to this day last week and 78 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

The statewide pump price average dropped slightly for the first time since early January as regional refinery utilization increased around eight percent week-to-week to about 79 percent for the Gulf Coast. In addition, regional gasoline supplies remain steady from the prior week.

“Drivers are still filling up with the some of the most expensive gas of the year,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, thanks to increased refinery production and a healthy gasoline supply, the upward trend in retail fuel prices seems to have taken a pause for now.”

According to AAA, drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking 4th lowest in the country.