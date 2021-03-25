AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A bill to make cocktails to-go permanent has passed in the Texas House.
By a vote of 144 to 1 lawmakers passed HB 1024 on March 25. The legislation is meant to help support hospitality businesses devastated by COVID-19 and increase convenience for consumers. The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.
"Texas businesses have been hit particularly hard and making cocktails to-go permanent will provide certainty and stability for the state's restaurants, bars and distilleries," said Kristi Brown, with the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.
Restaurants and bars in Texas have been able to sell cocktails to-go on orders for pickup and delivery since June 2020 under an executive order issued by Governor Greg Abbott.
HB 1024 requires cocktails to-go be sold in sealed, tamper-proof containers with a food purchase.