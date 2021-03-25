NORTH TEXAS (CBSNES.COM) — By repurposing convention centers, camps for oil workers and military bases, the Biden administration has launched an unprecedented effort to open 11,000 emergency beds for migrant children in response to historic numbers of unaccompanied minors entering U.S. border custody.
More than 16,500 unaccompanied migrant children were in federal custody by early Wednesday. More than 11,500 of those children were being housed in shelters and emergency housing sites.
The facilities the Biden administration has opened or plans to open include a convention center in Dallas and an arena in San Antonio.
