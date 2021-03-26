EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 9-year-old child died while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas from Mexico, federal officials said.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that patrol agents responded to three individuals who were unresponsive on an island on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande on March 20 near Eagle Pass.

Two of the individuals, a mother from Guatemala and her 3-year-old child, regained consciousness after receiving first aid from agents, according to officials.

The third individual, a 9-year-old child, was transferred to the Eagle Pass Fire Department’s emergency medical services but was later pronounced dead, officials said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this small child,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II. “During these hard times our agents remain resilient, and I am extremely proud of their efforts to preserve human life.”

Texas has recently seen an influx in migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, which has led to responses by the federal government in order to either return migrants back across the border or help unaccompanied minors by housing them in sites across the state.