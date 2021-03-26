NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A joint operation within the Dallas Police Department ended with a sizable drug bust on March 25.

Just before 6:00 p.m. the Narcotics Section, SWAT Team, and officers from the Southwest Patrol Division executed a warrant at a house in the 3800 block of Vineyard Drive.

(credit: Dallas Police Department)

Once at the house police say they seized two firearms, nearly $2,500 and a cash of drugs, including —

  • 27.6 grams cocaine
  • 9.3 grams marijuana
  • 9.7 grams methamphetamine
  • 15.9 grams alprazolam
  • 1.2 grams hydrocodone

(credit: Dallas Police Department)

Police arrested two people, who have not been identified, at the house. No word on exactly what charges those people are facing.

