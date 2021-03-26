DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A joint operation within the Dallas Police Department ended with a sizable drug bust on March 25.
Just before 6:00 p.m. the Narcotics Section, SWAT Team, and officers from the Southwest Patrol Division executed a warrant at a house in the 3800 block of Vineyard Drive.
Once at the house police say they seized two firearms, nearly $2,500 and a cash of drugs, including —
- 27.6 grams cocaine
- 9.3 grams marijuana
- 9.7 grams methamphetamine
- 15.9 grams alprazolam
- 1.2 grams hydrocodone
Police arrested two people, who have not been identified, at the house. No word on exactly what charges those people are facing.