DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A joint operation within the Dallas Police Department ended with a sizable drug bust on March 25.

Just before 6:00 p.m. the Narcotics Section, SWAT Team, and officers from the Southwest Patrol Division executed a warrant at a house in the 3800 block of Vineyard Drive.

Once at the house police say they seized two firearms, nearly $2,500 and a cash of drugs, including —

27.6 grams cocaine

9.3 grams marijuana

9.7 grams methamphetamine

15.9 grams alprazolam

1.2 grams hydrocodone

Police arrested two people, who have not been identified, at the house. No word on exactly what charges those people are facing.