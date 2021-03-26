by Keith Russell | CBS 11

RED OAK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Red Oak’s Marcus Sasser is a big reason the University of Houston is in the Sweet 16.

Last year when there was no tournament, as a freshman he highlighted one thing about his potential.

“I think I’m natural leading by example.”

Perhaps because the example has already been set for Marcus.

His uncle Jason was also his head coach at Red Oak. Jason starred at Texas Tech and had a 13-year pro career.

Jason Sasser says “we went to the Sweet 16 when I was at Tech but this is the first time I feel that fan coming over me.”

When you consider that Jason Sasser’s brother and Marcus’s other uncle Jeryl played at SMU and also played in the NBA.

Marcus’s journey from the Red Oak Wall of Fame to college basketball’s biggest stage is part of hoops being in his blood.

Jason says don’t forget about my father University of North Texas and grandad John Barber one of the first to play in the NBA (as far as black players).”

Coach Sasser explains “Everybody knows how big it is. The Sassers are known for basketball and hopefully Marcus can carry it on.”

UH has twice been runner up for the National Title. Now thanks to a young man from Red Oak this may be the break thru year.

His uncle Jason is asking everyone to root on Marcus because “he’s a Dallas Fort Worth kid. All my people I know. My dad knows. We’ve been in Dallas our whole lives. The whole city should get behind him.”