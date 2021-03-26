TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cory Jsamard Ford, 33, of Tyler pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

He pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute today before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love.

“This case is another example of how federal, state, and local law enforcement, working together, can significantly interrupt the flow of controlled substances in our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Cases like this, sustained over time, can make a big difference in our towns and cities.”

According to information presented in court, between Jan. 23, 2020 and Feb. 5, 2020, Ford distributed cocaine and methamphetamine in Smith County, Texas. A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Ford with federal drug trafficking crimes on Nov. 2, 2020. Under federal statutes, Ford faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety-CID and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson