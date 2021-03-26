HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Curious words from a man in Texas who scaled up a 200 foot crane. After a standoff with police the man said he doesn’t know how he ended up on the heavy equipment.

Houston police got to a call about suspicious activity at an active construction just after 3:00 a.m. When officers arrived they found the suspect sitting in the crane’s cabin — about 15 to 20 stories up.

The suspect may be unsure about what happened, but police say they have an idea. “We believe drugs played a role,” explained HPD Commander Caroleta Johnson. “Whether he was still intoxicated, he may have still been under the influence, the drugs may have worn off by that time, but we believe drugs played a role.”

Officers had to used a drone to get a better look at what was happening high above the group.

It took about 45 minutes, but officers were able to safely make their way up the crane, get the man to the ground and take him into custody.