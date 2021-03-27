AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas will be receiving over 1 million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, which is also when anyone over the age of 16 will become eligible.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said 818,410 doses will be shipped to 779 providers in 202 counties, while more than 200,000 will be given to pharmacies and health centers.READ MORE: Botham Jean Boulevard Officially Unveiled In Dallas
Starting Monday, any Texan who’s 16 years and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.READ MORE: Manhunt Underway After Texas Trooper Shot Near Mexia
The expansion of eligibility requirements comes as the state announced it has administered over 10 million doses as of this week.
According to state health officials, more than 30% of all Texans who are at least 16 years old have received at least one dose.MORE NEWS: Rally For Justice In Response To In-Custody Death Of Marvin Scott In Collin County
The state health department said it has also ordered 587,950 second doses for residents who were vaccinated several weeks ago.