TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four men were sentenced to prison on March 26 for federal firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

“Prohibiting the possession of firearms by convicted felons illegally in our country is a critical component of keeping our communities safe,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “The Eastern District of Texas remains committed to keeping the guns out of the hands of the most dangerous members of our society.”

U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker imposed the following sentences after the defendants pleaded guilty:

Patrick Odell Session, 27, of Carthage was sentenced to 7 years for felon in possession of a firearm;

Cory Tederrel Dawkins, 43, of Longview was sentenced to 6 years for felon in possession of a firearm;

Isaiah Bodate Pierce, 29, of Longview was sentenced to 6 years for felon in possession of a firearm; and

Tramaine Keishone Robinson, 22, of Carthage was sentenced to 3 years for felon in possession of a firearm.

According to information presented in court, the defendants were prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law because of prior felony convictions. Law enforcement found the defendants on separate dates following traffic stops that resulted in the discovery of firearms and, in several instances, other criminal contraband such as controlled substances and distribution paraphernalia. In addition to being prohibited from possessing firearms, several of the defendants were also identified by law enforcement as documented gang members. They were separately indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with violations of federal firearms laws.

These cases were prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative.

These cases were investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Longview Police Department; and the Tatum Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.