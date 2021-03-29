NEW CBS DFW APP
Living Room Sports: UNT Basketball Coach Grant McCasland
North Texas Mean Green basketball coach Grant McCasland joined Living Room Sports for a live interview to talk about his program and the NCAA Tournament.
9 hours ago
Jeff Ray's Weather Forecast
Expect a cool Monday morning to start off the week. Some storm chances overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
9 hours ago
Search Continues For Texas Girl Abducted By Registered Sex Offender, May Be In Dallas Area
The Rains County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for Lexus Nichole Gray, who was last seen on March 24 in Point, Texas.
9 hours ago
Weather Stories
111 Deaths Now Attributed To Texas' Winter Storms In February
The majority of verified deaths were associated with hypothermia, DSHS said Thursday.
Texas Energy Officials Under Microscope As Congress Questions Leaders About Power Grid Failure
Questions in Washington as Congress continues probing Texas officials, who oversee the state’s energy industry and electric grid, in their quest to get answers after February's massive and deadly power outages.
Parts Of DFW Area Hit With Hail Wednesday Night
There have been no reports of serious damage from the hail in the DFW area.
Latest Videos
Galveston Prepping For Spring Breakers As COVID-19 Restrictions Relax
Officials in Galveston are getting ready for an influx in visits this month while travelers are deciding how they want to approach guidelines against COVID-19.
More
March 29, 2021 at 4:00 am