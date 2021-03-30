I-Team: Failed Communication And 2-Page Form Kept Texans In Cold And Dark Longer During Winter Storms The state’s electric utility companies that service the deregulated areas said to be put on their “critical” lists, all gas producers needed to do was fill out a simple form.

Sen. Ted Cruz Calls On President Biden To Reinstate Trump Border Policies During Dallas VisitSen. Cruz said the conditions in Dallas facility are better than at the Border Patrol facility in Donna, Texas, where he said the minors are in being held in cages and are packed closely together.