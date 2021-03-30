CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Carrollton Police cruiser is out of service for a couple of weeks after a bird built a nest and laid a couple of eggs between the windshield and the hood of the SUV.
The vehicle is sitting out back at Carrollton Police Headquarters.
Someone noticed the dove and the eggs Tuesday morning, March 30.
Police said they believe it takes about two weeks for the eggs to hatch, so they’ve taken the unit out of service for the time being.
The police department posted on its Facebook page, “WELP…. Looks like #20026 is out of service for 12-14 days.”