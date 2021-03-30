DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County health officials need volunteers to help with the COVID-19 vaccine mega center at Fair Park.

Volunteering can also help you get a vaccine without having to wait in the long lines.

Tuesday, March 30, surgeon Alexandra Webb volunteered her time to administer more than 100 COVID-19 shots.

“This has been a hard experience for everyone in the medical community,” she said. “COVID has taken such a toll on everybody. This is our way out of the pandemic. I’m so proud to be here and be part of the solution.”

With all Texans 16 and up eligible to receive the vaccine, Dallas County leaders said they would like to have 350 volunteers a day. Right now, they’re only getting around half that.

“We need to ramp up efforts and we need assistance from the community,” Dallas County Health and Human Services spokesperson Christian Grisales said. “People who are employed, people who are not employed, people who just want to help out. If people volunteer for at least 10 hours they’re eligible to get the vaccine.”

“It’s wonderful to give back to the community and also in doing that get a vaccine without having to go through the line and the parking lot,” volunteer Harold Olaya said.

Shifts are offered morning, mid-afternoon and afternoon and typically last about 5 hours.

People who are bilingual or can work on Thursdays or Fridays are needed most.

To register to volunteer, click here.