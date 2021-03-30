DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue is actively investigating the massive 5-alarm fire at the Forest Cove Apartments, in the 9600 block of Forest Lane in Northeast Dallas on Monday, March 29.
Investigators returned to the scene Tuesday, March 30, to get photos and video of the aftermath of the scene and following up with witnesses and reviewing video they received of the fire in different stages.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined.
More than 100 firefighters worked to put out the fire which ultimately destroyed around 50 apartment units.
The call came in around 5:30 p.m. Monday and when firefighters arrived at the two-story apartment complex, they saw fire coming through the roof of one of the buildings.
There was a partial roof collapse.
No one was injured.