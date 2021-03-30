FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – They stole several credit and debit cards then went shopping. Now a pair of suspects are wanted by law enforcement.
The crime happened the afternoon of March 23.
A man and woman broke into several cars parked at 10761 Founders Way. Then, they hit the Best Buy on Sage Meadow Trail and the Target on Tehama Ridge Parkway with the stolen credit cards.
Police said the male has a birthmark behind his right ear.
They were seen driving a black 2019-21 model Toyota RAV4.
Anyone who recognizes these suspects is asked to call 817-392-3187.