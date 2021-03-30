TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Elon Musk is showing his new home state of Texas some love, bringing both jobs and charitable donations to the Lone Star State.

The billionaire tweeted that he’s donating $20 million to Cameron County schools and $10 million to the City of Brownsville for downtown revitalization to further encourage talent to move in the area.

Am donating $20M to Cameron County schools & $10M to City of Brownsville for downtown revitalization. Details to follow next week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

Then, in a second tweet following his altruistic pledge on March 30, Musk tweeted SpaceX needs engineers, technicians, builder and other workers in and around the Brownsville area of Texas.

Please consider moving to Starbase or greater Brownsville/South Padre area in Texas & encourage friends to do so! SpaceX's hiring needs for engineers, technicians, builders & essential support personnel of all kinds are growing rapidly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

SpaceX’s launch site — also called Starbase — is located in nearby Boco Chica Village, though the company is based in Hawthorne, California. It’s expected to grow by several thousand people over the next year or two, according to Musk.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO’s call to action and “now hiring” notice hit Twitter within an hour of the fourth failed SpaceX test launch Tuesday morning. The latest SpaceX Starship SN11 rocket prototype broke apart right before touchdown at the South Texas test site.