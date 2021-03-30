Derek Chauvin TrialLive Coverage From CBS Minnesota
By CBSDFW.com Staff
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Elon Musk is showing his new home state of Texas some love, bringing both jobs and charitable donations to the Lone Star State.

The billionaire tweeted that he’s donating $20 million to Cameron County schools and $10 million to the City of Brownsville for downtown revitalization to further encourage talent to move in the area.

Then, in a second tweet following his altruistic pledge on March 30, Musk tweeted SpaceX needs engineers, technicians, builder and other workers in and around the Brownsville area of Texas.

SpaceX’s launch site — also called Starbase — is located in nearby Boco Chica Village, though the company is based in Hawthorne, California. It’s expected to grow by several thousand people over the next year or two, according to Musk.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO’s call to action and “now hiring” notice hit Twitter within an hour of the fourth failed SpaceX test launch Tuesday morning. The latest SpaceX Starship SN11 rocket prototype broke apart right before touchdown at the South Texas test site.

 

