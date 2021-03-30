DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texans can now register for the COVID-19 vaccine through a new, statewide program called, the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler.

With a few strokes of a keyboard, you should be matched to the next available vaccination event in your county within a day.

“You can choose what day of the week works best. If it’s afternoon or morning, whichever one of those works best for you,” said Lara Anton of the Texas Department of State Health Services.

There’s also a phone number, 833-832-7067 seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the scheduler is meant for public health departments and regional offices.

Larger counties, such as Dallas and Tarrant, and private providers will still have their own systems. For others, it should simplify the scheduling process.

“We’re hopeful that this will be a good place for people to get information and especially for those who live in more rural areas that haven’t been able to identify when there’s going to be a vaccination clinic near them,” said Anton.

In North Texas, Rockwall County, Parker County, and the city of Garland are participating.

Garland’s Managing Director of Health Jason Chessher said he hopes it will cut down on the no-show rate due to double bookings, which has been as high as 70 percent.

“If you sign up for a particular time on a particular day, and you know you’re getting the vaccine that day, then it should diminish the likelihood that you’ll sign up on other lists and not show up for your appointment,” he said.

He also said it will save time for employees in terms of data entry. And once the statewide system in in place, it could be used for future vaccination clinics of any kind.

“We think it’s going to be a more streamlined way to serve our public, not only during the times of COVID but even beyond.”

State officials said just over 13 percent of the 16-plus population in Texas have received one dose of hte vaccine. Around 6.5 percent are fully vaccinated.