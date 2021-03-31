DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County hit a major milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts on Wednesday, March 31.

The county administered its 250,000th dose at its Fair Park vaccine site to 20-year-old Quincy Williams.

To celebrate, he was recognized during a ceremony.

“Going home with all this excitement, I was not expecting this,” he said.

Since January when this operation began, Dallas County had gone from administering 6,000 vaccinations a week to 9,000 per day, bringing in federal partners to assist with the effort.

“Our soldiers give shots faster than any other FEMA site,” Dallas Co. Judge Clay Jenkins said. “They are staffed to give 3000 shots a day.”

“This is a huge achievement,” Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Phillip Huang said.

So far, about 25% of all Dallas County residents have received at least their first dose a COVID-19 vaccine.

Huang stresses the other preventative measures are still needed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“There’s still 75% of people who are remaining that are to be vaccinated so it’s too early do you stop doing these things,” he said.

UT Southwestern has released its latest COVID-19 analysis and forecast which shows COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continuing to decline in Dallas County from the peak in mid-January.

Hospitalizations are down about 34% in the past two weeks.

Vaccinations are believed to be providing a level of protection.

However, if the public reverts back to pre-pandemic behavior with where vaccination numbers are right now, it reports it could lead to a noticeable spike in hospitalizations.