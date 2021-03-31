DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department’s Speeding and Racing Task Force released details Thursday, March 31, on their crackdown on erratic drivers the weekend of March 26-28.

Officers conducted 149 traffic stops, issued 115 citations and made 41 arrests.

Two offenses were cleared, two guns were recovered, and 13 encounters involved drugs.

One of those drug encounters resulted in the confiscation of 1 kilo of black tar heroin.

This seizure was a joint effort between Dallas PD – task force officers and canine officers – and the DEA.

Officers also responded to a takeover event with approximately 20 vehicles.

As officers attempted to disengage from a fleeing suspect, a second vehicle drove up on the shoulder and struck a marked Dallas Police Chevy Tahoe.

The suspect vehicle got away, but with the help of Air 1, the suspect and occupants of the vehicle were all detained.

The driver was charged with deadly conduct, evading arrest/detention in a vehicle, possession of marijuana and outstanding warrants.

Overall weekend totals from the SRTF’s inception (February 19 – March 28, 2021) are as follows: