TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Christopher Marcell Mumphrey of Kilgore has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine today before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love.

“As evidenced by this plea and a co-defendant’s plea last week, local and state law enforcement, partnering with the FBI, are making a difference in shutting down the flow of illegal drugs in our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

According to information presented in court, on Feb. 5, 2020, Mumphrey was a passenger in a vehicle which was used to transport and distribute methamphetamine in Smith County. Mumphrey exited the vehicle and signaled to the buyer to approach the vehicle to complete the transaction.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Mumphrey with federal drug trafficking crimes on Nov. 6, 2020. Under federal statutes, Mumphrey faces up to 40 years in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety-CID and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.