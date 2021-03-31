DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who shot Fernando Enriquez, 22, killing him on March 30.
Officers found Enriquez at 7229 Ferguson Road. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him deceased.
Witnesses who were with Enriquez said they were driving near the 2900 block of Jerome Street when an unknown suspect shot at them, striking their friend.
Dallas Police are asking anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Det. Tabor with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671.3605, or brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 054351-2021.