AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the death of Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker on Wednesday, March 31, after he was shot in the line of duty in Limestone County last Friday night, March 26.

Trooper Walker, 38, was stopping to assist a driver near Mexia, Texas, around 7:45 p.m. when he was shot multiple times.

Trooper Walker was rushed to Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, where he later died from his injuries.

“Our DPS family is absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of our brothers in uniform who was killed in the line of duty,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was committed to protecting the people of Texas. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead.”

The suspect DeArthur Pinson, 37, ran off after the shooting and later killed himself.

The DPS said Trooper Walker was a loving husband and father to four children.

He is a second generation peace officer.

His career in law enforcement began in 2003 with the Groesbeck Police Department and continued as a member of the Athens Police Department, Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office and Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Trooper Walker joined DPS in 2015 and was stationed in Groesbeck.

He is the 223rd DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.

“In his final lifesaving act, Trooper Walker’s organs were donated to save others,” DPS said.

Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement on Trooper Walker’s passing:

"Our hearts are with the family and friends of Trooper Walker as they grieve his tragic death in the line of duty," said Governor Abbott. "Trooper Walker's horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe. We will always support law enforcement here in Texas, and we are indebted to the sacrifices that they make to serve and protect their fellow Texans. To honor Trooper Walker and all officers across the Lone Star State, I am asking law enforcement to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute tomorrow afternoon at one o'clock, and I urge my fellow Texans to stand with our police and support them as they work tirelessly to keep our communities safe."

Funeral services for Trooper Walker are pending.