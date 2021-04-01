NEW CBS DFW APP
Dallas Teen With Cystic Fibrosis Just Wanted To Meet A Police Officer; Brandon Benavides Ended Up 'Chief For The Day'
Chief Eddie Garcia said of Brandon, "His strength and that of his parents as he fights is inspiring, we hope he enjoyed his day. Thanks for your leadership, Chief Brandon!"
2 hours ago
4 DeSoto High Students Earn Free Ride To TCU
Robbie Owens reports.
2 hours ago
Concert Venues Set To Apply For $16B In Pandemic Relief, But For Many The Money Comes Too Late
Starting April 8, live event businesses can apply for grants under the Shuttered Venue Relief program.
2 hours ago
Plano Police Now Issuing Citations Instead Of Arrests For 2 Ounces Of Marijuana Or Less
Citing costs and racial disparity, the Plano Police Department will now issue citations instead of arrests in cases of possession of two ounces of marijuana or less.
Fort Worth-Based American Airlines 'Strongly Opposed' To Texas Bills Limiting Voter Access
"We value the democratic process and believe every eligible American should be allowed to exercise their right to vote, no matter which political party or candidate they support," the company said.
Latest Forecast
Erin Moran's Weather Update
Some more beautiful weather heading into the weekend. Pollen counts are high though!
3 hours ago
Weather Stories
111 Deaths Now Attributed To Texas' Winter Storms In February
The majority of verified deaths were associated with hypothermia, DSHS said Thursday.
Texas Energy Officials Under Microscope As Congress Questions Leaders About Power Grid Failure
Questions in Washington as Congress continues probing Texas officials, who oversee the state’s energy industry and electric grid, in their quest to get answers after February's massive and deadly power outages.
Parts Of DFW Area Hit With Hail Wednesday Night
There have been no reports of serious damage from the hail in the DFW area.
Cowboys
Cowboys DL Tyrone Crawford To Retire After 9 Seasons
After nine seasons in the NFL and with the Dallas Cowboys, defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford is headed for retirement.
Rangers
Rangers Score 5 Runs In 1st Inning, But Fall On Opening Day At Kansas City 14-10
The Rangers scored five runs right off the bat against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, April 1. But the Royals did the same to the Rangers.
Mavericks
Mavs' Luka Doncic Donates 100 Pairs Of Air Jordan Shoes To North Texas Healthcare Staff
This season's leading scorer for the Dallas Mavericks made a slam dunk this week when he made a donation to help local healthcare workers put their best foot forward.
Stars
Andrej Sekera Scores Late In The Match, But The Dallas Stars Still Fall To The Lightning 2-1
The Dallas Stars are in seventh place in the division, trailing fourth-place Chicago for the division’s last playoff berth by seven points while having four games in hand.
Latest Videos
4 Suspects Sought For Assault At Nelk Boys Meetup In Fort Worth, Police Say
Police say they need help identifying four suspects in an assault at a large event in Fort Worth involving popular YouTube prank channel Nelk Boys.
2 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Galveston Prepping For Spring Breakers As COVID-19 Restrictions Relax
Officials in Galveston are getting ready for an influx in visits this month while travelers are deciding how they want to approach guidelines against COVID-19.
April 1, 2021 at 7:30 pm
View this document on Scribd