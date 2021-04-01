(CBS SPORTS) – Texas is hiring Texas Tech coach Chris Beard to the same position for the Longhorns, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander. Beard will succeed Shaka Smart as the Texas coach after Smart left to take the Marquette job last month.
Beard is a University of Texas alumnus who has long been linked to the Longhorns as his star steadily brightened in recent years first with Little Rock and most recently with Texas Tech. The news of Beard’s move across the state comes on the same day his contractual buyout for another Big 12 program dropped from $5 million to $4 million.