(CBSDFW.COM) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday issued new travel guidance for fully vaccinated residents.

After looking at new evidence and studies regarding the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC said residents who have received their doses can travel at low risk to themselves.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive their last dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC.

Fully vaccinated residents can travel within the U.S. and COVID-19 testing and post-travel self-quarantine will not be required, the CDC said Friday.

However, the CDC said these types of residents will not need to test or self-quarantine as long as they continue to take COVID-19 precautions like wearing a mask, socially distancing and washing hands frequently.

Fully vaccinated Americans who travel internationally should still have a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight back to the U.S. and test again after returning.

“With millions of Americans getting vaccinated every day, it is important to update the public on the latest science about what fully vaccinated people can do safely, now including guidance on safe travel,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “We continue to encourage every American to get vaccinated as soon as it’s their turn, so we can begin to safely take steps back to our everyday lives. Vaccines can help us return to the things we love about life, so we encourage every American to get vaccinated as soon as they have the opportunity.”

For more information on CDC travel guidance: Domestic | International