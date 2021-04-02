NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Beckleymeade Avenue, DFW News, Find, Missing Man, Ronald Jeffry Lloyd

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing elderly man who was last seen in the 800 block of Beckleymeade Avenue.

Ronald Jeffry Lloyd (courtesy: Dallas Police Dept.)

Ronald Jeffry Lloyd, 69, was walking about 7 a.m. Wednesday. He may be confused and need assistance, police said.

Lloyd is described as a Black man who is 5’9″ and 167 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hat, black jacket, red shirt, blue jeans and black lace-up boots.

Anyone with information about Lloyd’s whereabouts may call 911 or Dallas police at 214.671.4268

CBSDFW.com Staff