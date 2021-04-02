by Rachael O’Neil | CBS 11

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Easter baskets, teddy bears, and eggs filled with candy were all a part of Buckner Family Hope Center’s Easter drive-thru for the children of West Dallas.

The socially-distanced celebration took place at the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy on Friday, April 2.

Nearly 200 pre-registered children and parents were gifted with goodie bags and the opportunity to meet the Easter bunny!

Another organization, Mercy Street provided families with meals to bring home after the drive-thru ended.

Keri Pettis, the Director for the Buckner Family Hope Center says before the pandemic, more than 1,000 people participated in the event.

Although things are a bit different, she hopes the message that is sent is unity.

“I hope it makes them smile” Pettis said. “I hope it gives them something to look forward to. We’ve also asked our families to decorate their cars and in hopes that they’ll do that as a family to bond and find ways to communicate in the midst of things that are so uncertain.”

Pettis said Buckner Family Hope Center is already planning future celebrations.

This includes events for both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day weekends.

