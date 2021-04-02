DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines on travel Friday, April 2, saying people who are fully vaccinated can travel safely within the country if they continue to take precautions.

The news comes as travel agents are finally starting to get busy again.

“There is so much pent up demand, just because people were quarantined, they were staying home,” said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas.

March was AAA’s best month for new bookings since the pandemic began.

They expect to see those numbers continue to go up with the CDC’s new travel recommendations.

“Certainly now with more people getting vaccinated, we’re going to see more people traveling,” Armbruster said.

The CDC says when people who are fully vaccinated travel within the U.S., they no longer need to get tested before or after their trip, unless their destination requires it.

They also don’t need to self-quarantine when they return home, as long as precautions like mask-wearing and social distancing are taken.

“This summer, road trips will still reign supreme,” said Armbruster. “Most people will travel by car to go on those trips, but also we’ll see a pick-up in air travel.”

For international travel, the CDC says fully vaccinated people should still have a negative COVID test before boarding a flight to the U.S. and take another test 3 to 5 days after returning.

Many resorts desperate for tourism to pick up again are now offering on-site COVID testing to make it easier for travelers.

“We’ve all just hung on and tried to survive because we know it’s going to come back eventually,” said Lisa Sisk, owner of LCS Travel Services. “It’s just a matter of when, and I think the when is finally here, and that’s good to see.”

Sisk says great rates are already disappearing.

If you want to plan a summer trip, “I say do it, and do it quickly,” she said. “People should get out and find some kind of travel, whatever they’re comfortable with.”

The CDC still discourages non-essential domestic travel by those who are not fully vaccinated.

The guidance issued today does not change the agency’s existing guidance for people who are not fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated travelers should still get tested 1-3 days before domestic travel and again 3-5 days after travel. They should stay home and self-quarantine for 7 days after travel or 10 days if they don’t get tested at the conclusion of travel.