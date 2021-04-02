HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS FOR 2021 RANGERS GAMES

AT GLOBE LIFE FIELD

· Masks will be required for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats. That includes all concourse areas and when entering Globe Life Field.

· Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the ballpark.

· Globe Life Field will again be cashless, as it was for 2020 events. All tickets will be digital and only credit cards will be accepted at concession stands and retail locations.

· Safe distancing will be enforced at ingress/egress, on concourses, and in concession lines, retail locations, and restrooms.

· For entries, concessions stands and restrooms, distance markers are in place to remind guests to keep a safe distance from others. Standing areas behind seats along the main concourse are marked as unavailable at this time. Signage is in place throughout the building to remind everyone of the best practices of wearing a mask, washing your hands and keeping distance when possible.

· No bags will be permitted except for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children. Single compartment purses and wallets smaller than 5” x 9” will also be allowed.

· The Rangers worked with Major League Baseball to finalize health and safety protocols as it pertains to the seating bowl and the playing field at Globe Life Field. This includes the installation of plexiglass behind both dugouts and bullpens.

DETAILS ON OPENING DAY AT GLOBE LIFE FIELD MONDAY, APRIL 5 AT 3:05 P.M.

CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH: Several frontline heroes will join the 48th Governor of Texas Greg Abbott in participating in the first pitch ceremony for the home opener. These courageous individuals will represent healthcare workers, teachers and educators, and the U.S. military in accompanying Governor Abbott to the field.

The Rangers plan to show their sincere appreciation throughout the 2021 season to these local frontline heroes who have worked long hours and made many sacrifices for the good of the community. On Thursday, the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation announced details for the Rangers Reliever Program, which will recognize heroes across Texas. Nominees will have the chance to win the “Globe Life Field Experience,” which includes two tickets to a Texas Rangers regular-season game and in-game recognition. Nominations, which began being accepted today. are open to all Texas residents, 18 years of age or older, who give their resources and time to aid the community, including first responders, military and medical personnel, teachers, grocery store workers, and more.

NATIONAL ANTHEMS: All fans in Globe Life Field will be encouraged to sing the Star Spangled Banner and will be accompanied live by saxaphonist Paul Rogers, the founder of the local jazz band Natural Change. Michael Borts, who has performed National Anthems hundreds of times in Major League parks, will sing live O Canada. .

The National Anthems will be preceded by a live performance of Texas, Our Texas by Joel Lagrone.

MOMENT OF SILENCE: Prior to the performance of the National Anthems, the Rangers will observe a moment of silence in memory of two longtime friends of the organization, Country singing legend and a member of the club’s ownership group Charley Pride passed away on December 12, 2020 at age 86, and former Major League player and American League President Dr. Bobby Brown died on March 25, 2021 at age 96.

FLYOVER: A flyover of F-16’s from the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth will follow the National Anthems. With the current weather forecast for Monday, the Globe Life Field roof is expected to be open.

GOD BLESS AMERICA: During the seventh inning stretch, God Bless America will be sung live by country singer and songwriter Coffey Anderson.

SCHEDULE GIVEAWAY: The first 20,000 fans, 21 and older entering Globe Life Field on Monday will receive a 2021 Rangers Magnetic Schedule, presented by Budweiser.

HOME OPENER NOTES: The Rangers are 25-24 all-time in their season’s first game in Arlington (12-10 at Arlington Stadium; 12-14 at Globe Life Park in Arlington; 1-0 at Globe Life Field). Texas snapped a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over Colorado in the first regular season game ever played at Globe Life Field on July 24, 2020. The club has dropped five of the last seven home openers. This will be the fourth time that the Rangers have opened at home with Toronto, and Texas has won on all three occasions: 6-3 on April 8, 1986 (Jose Guzman winning pitcher) and 4-2 on April 9, 1990 (Nolan Ryan winning pitcher), both at Arlington Stadium and 5-4 on April 5, 2010 (Frank Francisco winning pitcher) at then Rangers Ballpark in Arlington.

PROMOTIONS FOR REMAINDER OF HOMESTAND:

Wednesday, April 7: Nolan Ryan Beef Dollar Hot Dog Day

Friday, April 9: Welcome Home Mat, presented by Globe Life (1st 7,000 fans)

Saturday, April 10: Adrian Beltre Straight Up Texas Bobblehead, powered by TXU Energy (1st 7,000 fans)

Sunday, April 11: Rangers Powder Blue Cap, presented by Dallas Truck World (1st 7,000 fans)

Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

Tickets for all Texas Rangers April home games are now on sale and can be purchased at texasrangers.com, by calling 972RANGERS, or at the Globe Life Field Box Office. For all April games except April 5, the Rangers will make certain locations of Globe Life Field “Distanced Seating” sections, with tickets sold in pods of two and four seats to allow for more space between occupied seats.

For more information, please go to texasrangers.com or call 972RANGERS.