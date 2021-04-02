DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Parkland Health & Hospital System is reporting a breach of protected health information involving the Dallas County jail system.
Parkland is responsible for providing healthcare to those incarcerated in the county jail.READ MORE: 'Developing Vaccines For Everyone, Everywhere' Johnson & Johnson Expands COVID-19 Booster Trial To Include Adolescents
In late January, a Parkland employee sent an email to a Dallas County employee by mistake, which contained the information in the form of lab test invoices. That information, according to the hospital included first name, last name, date of birth and the name of the diagnostic test.READ MORE: Dallas Police Seek Help Finding Critical Missing 69-Year-Old Man Ronald Jeffry Lloyd
Following an internal investigation, Parkland officials said they determined in early February that the recipient of the email realized it was sent by mistake, did not open it and had deleted it on the day of receipt. The deleted email was then permanently deleted.MORE NEWS: Four DeSoto Seniors Win Full Scholarships To TCU
Parkland officials are contacting the impacted patients regarding the breach, according to a new release.