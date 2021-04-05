WATCH LIVEPolice In North Texas Chase Stolen Ambulance
By CBSDFW.com Staff
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A welfare check just before 1 a.m. on April 5 led Allen police to the discovery of six bodies in the 1500 block of Pine Bluff Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies, all dead from gunshot wounds. Police said two teen brothers are responsible for killing their parents, sister and grandmother.

Police said there’s a social media post by one of the victims saying he made a pact with his brother to kill his family and commit suicide.

The person who called police said they had a friend living at the address who was suicidal.

 

