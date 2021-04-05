DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He was arrested for driving while intoxicated, now 28-year-old Arique Bagby faces an aggravated kidnapping charge.
The Denton Police Department charged Bagby on April 5 for the crime, which happened two days before in south Denton.READ MORE: Fort Sill Soldiers Suspended After Alleged Sexual Assault Of Female Soldier
On Sunday afternoon, Denton police officers found a car matching the descriptions provided by victims in Denton and Corinth. They conducted a traffic stop in the area of Old Alton Road and Teasley Lane, and the Bagby was arrested for driving while intoxicated.READ MORE: Fort Worth Police Officer Recovering After Driver Slams Into Squad Car At Intersection
After conducting interviews and reviewing available evidence, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony. The investigation remains ongoing, and police said additional charges may follow.
Bagby is currently in the City of Denton Jail. Bail is set at $500,000.MORE NEWS: Texas-Based GameStop Announces Sale, Expected Sell Up To 3.5 Million Shares