LAWTON, Okla. (CBSNEWS.COM) — Soldiers at Fort Sill in Oklahoma have been suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into a female soldier’s allegations that she was sexually assaulted, the Army post’s commanding general said.

Late last month, the soldier who was training at the post “reported that she was the victim of sexual assault involving Fort Sill cadre members,” Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said in a statement.

The pervasiveness of sexual harassments and assault in the military became an issue of heightened national concern in 2020 after the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen at an Army post in Texas.

