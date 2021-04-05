DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 News has exclusive details about the arrest of a prominent NFL player from North Texas.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail for an alleged felony assault involving his girlfriend.

A warrant was issued for the 24-year-old former Texas Christian University standout for a charge of third degree felony family violence assault. He posted a $10,000 bond after his arrest.

Gladney faces between two to 10 years in prison, if convicted, for an alleged incident that happened on April 2.

A 22-year-old woman, who said she was in a relationship with Gladney, told police she got into an altercation with the NFL player while in a vehicle heading to an apartment complex in southeast Dallas.

Sources told CBS 11 News that Gladney became upset over the woman’s text messages and demanded to see her phone. At one point, sources said the accuser threw her phone out of the window on Elam Road but that Gladney stopped to get it.

An arrest affidavit claimed he tried “… shoving [her] face toward her phone to try to use the phone’s Face ID to unlock,” and later, “… pulling [her] by her hair trying to hold her still in order to get the Face ID to work.”

Then accuser then said Gladney began to strike her “… with closed fists causing pain in the side of her ribs, in the stomach and the back, and hitting her open hand across the head.”

Then she told detectives the two returned to an apartment complex in Dallas, where she said Gladney “… began strangling [her] by the neck, which impeded her breathing for approximately five seconds,” and later “… grabbed [her] by her hair while the vehicle was still moving and dragged [her] across the ground.”

The woman said she was able to break free and get into a vehicle with unknown passengers. Detectives documented bruising on her head, ears and torso.

She also reported she had scratches on her face and neck and abrasions on her knees.

Further information has not yet been released as the investigation continues.

CBS 11 News has asked the Vikings organization for a comment but have yet to receive a response.