MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A student was arrested on the Mesquite High School campus Tuesday for possessing a firearm and drugs, police said.
Police said a student told school resource officers and an administrator that another student was using drugs on campus.
Officers went to the reported location on campus and found two students smoking marijuana, police said. During a search, officers found a gun and other illegal drugs on one of the students, according to police.
The student, who was not identified, was arrested and charged for carrying a firearm on a school campus and possession of a controlled substance.
“The Mesquite Police Department would like to recognize the students for reporting suspicious activity on their campus,” the Mesquite Police Department said in a statement. “The students did not hesitate in contacting the School Resource Officers and administrators and their actions ensured the safety for everyone on campus.”