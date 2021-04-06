AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – More than $250 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds for Texas residents will be provided for April as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday the extension of the benefits in response to the ongoing pandemic. The funds will be provided by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC).
SNAP is a federal program that gives food assistance to about 1.6 million low-income families in Texas. The emergency funds provide eligible families an additional amount on their Lone Star Card.
"This SNAP extension for the month of April will ensure that Texas families can continue to put food on the table," Abbott said. "Thank you to the USDA for this additional extension and for their ongoing partnership with the State of Texas."
The HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to make sure all SNAP households receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.