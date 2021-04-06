NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s a humid blustery day in North Texas. Strong winds out of the south will continue to gust close to 40 MPH Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Temperatures will rise to about 80 degrees (more typical of early May than early April) despite the cloud cover.
A cold front is set to arrive Wednesday morning sweeping away the high humidity.
Some fast moving showers are not out of the question Wednesday morning for the Metroplex as the front moves through. There could be some strong storms at the eastern edge of the DFW area by late morning as the front heads east.
Highs Wednesday will be around 80 with brisk northwest winds and afternoon sunshine.
Rain chances return Friday but this weekend looks dry and warm. Rain chances return again on Monday next week.