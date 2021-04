Former Dallas Officer Bryan Riser Released After Prosecutors Agree They Can't Make Murder CaseA former Dallas police officer was arrested and charged with murder for allegedly ordering two killings in 2017, but on Wednesday a judge ordered his release after prosecutors agreed they don't have enough evidence to move forward with the case.

9 minutes ago

Woman With World's Longest Nails Cuts Them In Fort Worth After Nearly 30 YearsThe Texas woman who had the world's longest nails grown by a woman can finally open a door without fear after cutting them. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Former Dallas Officer Bryan Riser Released After Prosecutors Agree They Can't Make Murder CaseA former Dallas police officer was arrested and charged with murder for allegedly ordering two killings in 2017, but on Wednesday a judge ordered his release after prosecutors agreed they don't have enough evidence to move forward with the case. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago