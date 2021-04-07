RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot by police in Richardson after authorities said he pointed a gun at officers near a highway Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to the 500 block of North Central Expressway just after 11 a.m. and found a man who was standing on the shoulder of the highway and pointing a handgun to his chin.

Police said they stopped traffic in both directions of the highway and tried to communicate with the man. According to police, he began walking northbound on lanes of traffic and that officers followed him.

After a while, officers deployed bean bag rounds multiple times in order to stop the man from continuing to walk away, police said. The attempts was unsuccessful as the man continued to ignore commands to drop the weapon.

Eventually, he walked into the parking lot of a business in the 1500 block of North Greenville Avenue. After further attempts at communicating, the man raised his handgun toward officers, leading to an officer firing his weapon, police said.

Police said the man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. He was not immediately identified.

Police are investigating the incident and further information has not yet been released.