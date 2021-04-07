DENVER (CBS4) – The MLB All-Star game will be held at Coors Field this summer, the Colorado Rockies confirmed Tuesday. The game will be held on Tuesday, July 13 — and it is expected to be at full capacity.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Atlanta, but last week Major League Baseball announced it was moving the game from Georgia after the state changed its voting laws.

“Major League Baseball is grateful to the Rockies, the City of Denver and the State of Colorado for their support of this summer’s All-Star Game. We appreciate their flexibility and enthusiasm to deliver a first-class event for our game and the region. We look forward to celebrating our sport’s best players and entertaining fans around the world,” Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said in a statement.

Colorado is the perfect home for the All-Star Game, and we are thrilled to welcome baseball’s best to Coors Field this summer! pic.twitter.com/v7wCIlCaih — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) April 6, 2021

MLB officials said they chose the Rockies because they were already in the bidding process to host a future All-Star Game.

“The Rockies had supplied a detailed plan for hotel, event space and security that took months to assemble, and MLB staff had already made several site visits to Denver. In addition, Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock have both committed to provide the necessary facilities and services needed to support this year’s festivities,” officials said.

Gov. Jared Polis said it was great news for baseball fans — and Colorado’s economy.

“Get ready for a truly epic Home Run Derby at a mile above sea level. This is gonna be a lot of fun,” Gov. Polis said.

Polis said officials estimate the All-Star Game the festivities around it will add about $190 million in revenue this year in Colorado.

“That’s incredibly good news for our small businesses, or restaurants or hotels, and our workers who have struggled, and suffered through this pandemic,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said Tuesday.

Both Hancock and Polis said they expect Coors Field to be at full capacity.

“The state is moving away from our dial system as mandatory guidance on April 16th…I think everybody expects a full packed sell-out stadium in July,” Polis said.

The last time Coors Field hosted the All-Star game was in 1998.