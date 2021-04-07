ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wednesday afternoon was the last call for local residents to get their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Esports Stadium in Arlington.
The federally supported operation focused on providing the first doses of the vaccine six weeks ago and the second dose three weeks ago until Wednesday. More than 60,000 people received their shots over the month-and-a-half span.
While Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representatives say their final day of operating out of this facility is Wednesday, the Community Vaccination Center will provide residents their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine — starting Sunday at AT&T Stadium — if an appointment was missed today.
"It's been a priority for the Biden Administration to make sure that as many Americans as possible have access to the vaccine and so while the state of Texas has done a fantastic job in working to get the vaccine out, we wanted to add to their efforts and target hard-to-reach areas," said FEMA spokesman Juan Ayala.
Starting April 11, residents will also be offered the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine — this will last, at least, until April 19. Click here to register at other COVID-19 vaccination centers.