NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) — The pandemic has been a scary time for most, but especially for children like 4-year-old Elliott Hill, who was diagnosed with cancer in January 2020.
With the pandemic worsening, many children's hospitals nationwide have shut their doors to most visitors, leading to extreme isolation.
The little girl's mom turned to social media to ask for prayer, support and to keep her family up-to-date on the status of her daughter.
There, she met businesswoman Allison Schickel who had created a "brobe" — a robe to help her friend recover from breast cancer. After a few years, Schickel decided to expand and help children recovering from cancer at nearby Texas hospitals.
