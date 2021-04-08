BRYAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect is in custody after a shooting that left one person dead and five others injured, four of them critically, at a business in Bryan, Texas, Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened at a business called Kent Moore Cabinets near FM 2818 and Stone City Drive.

Police said one person died at the scene and five others were transported to a local hospital — four in critical condition and one non-critical. An additional person was also transported for an asthma attack.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed a trooper was also shot in Grimes County while pursuing the suspected gunman. The trooper is in serious but stable condition, according to the department.

The suspect was later identified by police as Larry Bollin, 27, of Grimes County after he was apprehended in the small community of Bedias, about 25 miles northeast of Bryan. He was charged with murder and booked into the Brazos County Jail. Any further charges are unknown at this time.

Police said Bollin is an employee at Kent Moore Cabinets and used a handgun during the incident.

An employee at the business told KBTX that around 100 people work inside the building where the shooting occurred. Witnesses also said the shootings appeared to be targeted, although a motive is unclear so far.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to the shooting scene to investigate.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement on the shooting:

“I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect.”

The shooting incident also forced a nearby school, Jane Long Intermediate School, to go into lockdown but that has since been lifted.