BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Overnight investigators tracked down and detained a suspect in connection with detonating an unknown explosive device near a drainage culvert that shut down a bridge in Bedford on April 7.
It happened on Forest Ridge Drive just north of Texas 183 near Bedford Road.
Federal agencies conducted the initial investigation. During that process, a suspicious item was located near the initial scene, which was later destroyed via a controlled detonation via the Northeast Fire Department Association Explosive Response Team, around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Around 3 a.m. today, the Bedford SWAT team took custody of a male suspect without incident who was wanted in connection with detonating an unknown explosive device near a drainage culvert under Forest Ridge Drive just before 5 p.m. yesterday, April 7: https://t.co/28LMsb3jBY pic.twitter.com/okMYkyNM6j
— Bedford TX Police (@BedfordTXPD) April 8, 2021
While Bedford Police and their Federal Partners were investigating the situation, they were able to identify a person of interest and his location. Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams told CBS 11 News that they found the suspect at a nearby apartment complex. Chief Williams said he doesn’t think the man was trying to hurt anyone.
Forest Ridge Drive, between L. Don Dodson and Bedford Road, will remain closed until a structural engineer has determined the roadway is safe for vehicles.
