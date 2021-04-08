NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Overnight investigators tracked down and detained a suspect in connection with detonating an unknown explosive device near a drainage culvert that shut down a bridge in Bedford on April 7.

It happened on Forest Ridge Drive just north of Texas 183 near Bedford Road.

Federal agencies conducted the initial investigation. During that process, a suspicious item was located near the initial scene, which was later destroyed via a controlled detonation via the Northeast Fire Department Association Explosive Response Team, around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

While Bedford Police and their Federal Partners were investigating the situation, they were able to identify a person of interest and his location. Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams told CBS 11 News that they found the suspect at a nearby apartment complex. Chief Williams said he doesn’t think the man was trying to hurt anyone.

Forest Ridge Drive, between L. Don Dodson and Bedford Road, will remain closed until a structural engineer has determined the roadway is safe for vehicles.

 

