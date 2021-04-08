NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are asking for help as they investigate the murder of a man on April 7.

Police were called out to a home in the 14000 block of Lasater Road, south of Interstate-20 near Lawson Road.

When officers arrived they found an unresponsive adult Latin male in a bedroom. The victim, who has not been identified, had at least one gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they have made no arrests, have no suspects in the case, and are still working to find a motive and circumstances surrounding the murder.

The identity of the victim will be released after the family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting or any suspects is asked to contact Homicide Detective Eric Hearn at 214-671-5444 or by email. Tipsters can refer to case number 059672-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the case that leads to an arrest and indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at: 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

