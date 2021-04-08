DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are asking for help as they investigate the murder of a man on April 7.
Police were called out to a home in the 14000 block of Lasater Road, south of Interstate-20 near Lawson Road.READ MORE: Governor Greg Abbott Proclaims April 2021 As Sexual Assault Awareness Month In Texas
When officers arrived they found an unresponsive adult Latin male in a bedroom. The victim, who has not been identified, had at least one gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say they have made no arrests, have no suspects in the case, and are still working to find a motive and circumstances surrounding the murder.READ MORE: Number Of Kids Crossing The Mexican Border Alone Hits All-Time High In March
The identity of the victim will be released after the family has been notified.
Anyone with information about the shooting or any suspects is asked to contact Homicide Detective Eric Hearn at 214-671-5444 or by email. Tipsters can refer to case number 059672-2021.MORE NEWS: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the case that leads to an arrest and indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at: 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.